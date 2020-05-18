Earnings Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries NV(NYSE:LYB): Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:CATB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) will report its next earnings on May 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for LyondellBasell Industries NV and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.57/share and a High Estimate of $1.66/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries NV as 6.44 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for LyondellBasell Industries NV is 4.64 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 8.35 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 9.63 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LYB to be -81.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -57.78%. For the next 5 years, LyondellBasell Industries NV is expecting Growth of 54.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -51.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries NV, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 32%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, LyondellBasell Industries NV currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.82%, where Monthly Performance is 1.12%, Quarterly performance is -36.17%, 6 Months performance is -44.82% and yearly performance percentage is -34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.54% and Monthly Volatility of 5.41%.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) will report its next earnings on May 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.61/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.44/share and a High Estimate of $-0.38/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CATB to be 33.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25%. For the next 5 years, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.59% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 28.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 163.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -55.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -62.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.68%, where Monthly Performance is 13.13%, Quarterly performance is 9.74%, 6 Months performance is 7.52% and yearly performance percentage is -31.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.83% and Monthly Volatility of 6.81%.