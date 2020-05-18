Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.(NYSE:WH): Vocera Communications, Inc.(NYSE:VCRA)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.81/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.6/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. as 392.04 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is 353.21 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 433 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 468 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WH to be -119.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -74.55%. For the next 5 years, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is expecting Growth of 95.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -59.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.65 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.34.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.91%, where Monthly Performance is 22.01%, Quarterly performance is -31.52%, 6 Months performance is -26.08% and yearly performance percentage is -26.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.66% and Monthly Volatility of 6.03%.

Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vocera Communications, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.31/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VCRA to be -171.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -47.83%. For the next 5 years, Vocera Communications, Inc. is expecting Growth of 215.87% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -60% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vocera Communications, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 530.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 55.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vocera Communications, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.13%, where Monthly Performance is -3.83%, Quarterly performance is -26.16%, 6 Months performance is -12.58% and yearly performance percentage is -45.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.35% and Monthly Volatility of 5.00%.