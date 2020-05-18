Analysts showing optimistic trends for MRC Global Inc.(NYSE:MRC): Euronet Worldwide, Inc.(NASDAQ:EEFT)

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 157.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MRC Global Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.27/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MRC Global Inc. as 706.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MRC Global Inc. is 619 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 909 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 984 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MRC to be -133.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -117.39%. For the next 5 years, MRC Global Inc. is expecting Growth of -10.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -153.06% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MRC Global Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.04 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MRC Global Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.97%, where Monthly Performance is 5.53%, Quarterly performance is -61.63%, 6 Months performance is -71% and yearly performance percentage is -73.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -67.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.20% and Monthly Volatility of 9.90%.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -26.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.91/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.57/share and a High Estimate of $1.97/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EEFT to be -121.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -88.38%. For the next 5 years, Euronet Worldwide, Inc. is expecting Growth of 263.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -82.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Euronet Worldwide, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 904.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.48 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Euronet Worldwide, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.8%, where Monthly Performance is -1.17%, Quarterly performance is -45.78%, 6 Months performance is -46.48% and yearly performance percentage is -46.42%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.64% and Monthly Volatility of 4.87%.