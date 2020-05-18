Analysts showing optimistic trends for Cerus Corporation(NASDAQ:CERS): Alaska Air Group, Inc.(NYSE:ALK)

Cerus Corporation (CERS) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -9.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cerus Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.13/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cerus Corporation as 23.12 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cerus Corporation is 21.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 24.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 21.96 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CERS to be 23.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.38%. For the next 5 years, Cerus Corporation is expecting Growth of 14.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cerus Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -38.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -93.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -65.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cerus Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.12%, where Monthly Performance is 3.78%, Quarterly performance is 8.3%, 6 Months performance is 21.96% and yearly performance percentage is -5.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 23.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.63% and Monthly Volatility of 7.05%.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alaska Air Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.06/share and a High Estimate of $-0.34/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. as 1.7 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alaska Air Group, Inc. is 1.54 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.9 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.88 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALK to be -271.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -119.01%. For the next 5 years, Alaska Air Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 170.52% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -184.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alaska Air Group, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alaska Air Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.47%, where Monthly Performance is -13.1%, Quarterly performance is -60.69%, 6 Months performance is -63.1% and yearly performance percentage is -57.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -61.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.51% and Monthly Volatility of 6.87%.