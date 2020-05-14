What are analysts Suggestions on Triton International Limited(NYSE:TRTN): Veeco Instruments Inc.(NASDAQ:VECO)

Triton International Limited (TRTN) will report its next earnings on Apr 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.93/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.94/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Triton International Limited and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.83/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.62/share and a High Estimate of $0.99/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Triton International Limited as 317.13 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Triton International Limited is 299 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 327.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 338.57 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Triton International Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 482.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.32 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Triton International Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.08%, where Monthly Performance is -9.67%, Quarterly performance is -29.37%, 6 Months performance is -28.03% and yearly performance percentage is -13.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.91% and Monthly Volatility of 4.24%.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 37.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Veeco Instruments Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Veeco Instruments Inc. as 103.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Veeco Instruments Inc. is 100 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 108.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 96.75 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VECO to be 300%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 260%. For the next 5 years, Veeco Instruments Inc. is expecting Growth of 44.52% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2533.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Veeco Instruments Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 6.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 389.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Veeco Instruments Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.12%, where Monthly Performance is -0.85%, Quarterly performance is -33.35%, 6 Months performance is -28.79% and yearly performance percentage is -19.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.75% and Monthly Volatility of 7.60%.