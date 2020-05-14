what are Analysts report about Navient Corporation(NASDAQ:NAVI): Focus Financial Partners Inc.(NASDAQ:FOCS)

Navient Corporation (NAVI) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -16.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Navient Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.31/share and a High Estimate of $0.71/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Navient Corporation as 273.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Navient Corporation is 245 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 293 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 296 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NAVI to be -54.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -11.29%. For the next 5 years, Navient Corporation is expecting Growth of 15.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.8% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Navient Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.18 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Navient Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.08%, where Monthly Performance is -17.94%, Quarterly performance is -56.47%, 6 Months performance is -55.75% and yearly performance percentage is -51.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -53.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.43% and Monthly Volatility of 7.90%.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.58/share and a High Estimate of $0.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Focus Financial Partners Inc. as 323.59 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Focus Financial Partners Inc. is 317.74 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 333.43 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 258.97 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FOCS to be 14.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.68%. For the next 5 years, Focus Financial Partners Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.97% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Focus Financial Partners Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 357.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 92.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Focus Financial Partners Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.82%, where Monthly Performance is 3.14%, Quarterly performance is -31.6%, 6 Months performance is -23.24% and yearly performance percentage is -36.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.65% and Monthly Volatility of 7.07%.