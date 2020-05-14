Revenue Estimates Analysis of lululemon athletica inc.(NASDAQ:LULU): BlackLine, Inc.(NASDAQ:BL)

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) will report its next earnings on Mar 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for lululemon athletica inc. and for the current quarter 31 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.59/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 29 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for lululemon athletica inc. as 678.75 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for lululemon athletica inc. is 552.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 827.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 755.17 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LULU to be -59.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -25%. For the next 5 years, lululemon athletica inc. is expecting Growth of 30.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on lululemon athletica inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.52 and Forward P/E ratio of 38.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 22.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 39.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 32.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, lululemon athletica inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.78%, where Monthly Performance is 11.8%, Quarterly performance is -9.67%, 6 Months performance is 10.71% and yearly performance percentage is 34.4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.69% and Monthly Volatility of 3.77%.

BlackLine, Inc. (BL) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BlackLine, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BlackLine, Inc. as 81.36 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BlackLine, Inc. is 79.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 84.56 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 69.66 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BL to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.67%. For the next 5 years, BlackLine, Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 16.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BlackLine, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 660.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 115.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BlackLine, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.07%, where Monthly Performance is 8.61%, Quarterly performance is -3.09%, 6 Months performance is 23.79% and yearly performance percentage is 28.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 19.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.37% and Monthly Volatility of 4.72%.