Investors Catching Stocks American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:AXL): DryShips Inc.(NASDAQ:DRYS)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.45/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. as 1.31 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. is 1.14 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.49 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.72 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AXL to be -296.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -41.38%. For the next 5 years, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 104.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -195.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 19.51%, where Monthly Performance is 28.27%, Quarterly performance is -52.61%, 6 Months performance is -54.84% and yearly performance percentage is -58.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.03% and Monthly Volatility of 11.54%.