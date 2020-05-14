Analysts showing optimistic trends for Intercontinental Exchange Inc.(NYSE:ICE): Mednax, Inc(NYSE:MD)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.94/share and a High Estimate of $1.16/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ICE to be 14.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is expecting Growth of 3.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.7%, where Monthly Performance is 7.24%, Quarterly performance is -1.15%, 6 Months performance is 2.33% and yearly performance percentage is 14.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.25% and Monthly Volatility of 2.78%.

Mednax, Inc (MD) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.91/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.9/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mednax, Inc and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.38/share and a High Estimate of $0.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Mednax, Inc as 856.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Mednax, Inc is 828.03 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 876 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 851.18 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MD to be -43.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20.88%. For the next 5 years, Mednax, Inc is expecting Growth of 24.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -33.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mednax, Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -27.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -70.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -32.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mednax, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.88%, where Monthly Performance is 5.52%, Quarterly performance is -48.75%, 6 Months performance is -47.36% and yearly performance percentage is -52.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -51.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.14% and Monthly Volatility of 8.11%.