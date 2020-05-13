What are analysts Suggestions on Drive Shack Inc.(NYSE:DS): Resonant Inc.(NASDAQ:RESN)

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Drive Shack Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.24/share and a High Estimate of $-0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Drive Shack Inc. as 53.98 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Drive Shack Inc. is 53.86 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 54.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 53.95 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 794.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -176.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -91.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Drive Shack Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.7%, where Monthly Performance is -16.11%, Quarterly performance is -63.24%, 6 Months performance is -69.66% and yearly performance percentage is -76.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -65.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.32% and Monthly Volatility of 12.19%.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Resonant Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.14/share and a High Estimate of $-0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Resonant Inc. as 600 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Resonant Inc. is 500 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 700 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 134 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RESN to be 63%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 65.38%. For the next 5 years, Resonant Inc. is expecting Growth of 52.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 57.84% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Resonant Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 747.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -127%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -182.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -307.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Resonant Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.05%, where Monthly Performance is 89.55%, Quarterly performance is 40.33%, 6 Months performance is 9.48% and yearly performance percentage is -19.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.55% and Monthly Volatility of 13.29%.