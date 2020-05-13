Revenue Estimates Analysis of Penumbra, Inc.(NYSE:PEN): Zoetis Inc.(NYSE:ZTS)

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Penumbra, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PEN to be -159.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4%. For the next 5 years, Penumbra, Inc. is expecting Growth of 186.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -47.96% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Penumbra, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 342.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 135.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 128.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Penumbra, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.5%, where Monthly Performance is 13.34%, Quarterly performance is -2.31%, 6 Months performance is 9.77% and yearly performance percentage is 45.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.03% and Monthly Volatility of 4.60%.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.92/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zoetis Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.86/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.73/share and a High Estimate of $0.94/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zoetis Inc. as 1.5 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zoetis Inc. is 1.43 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.54 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.46 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZTS to be -24.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.51%. For the next 5 years, Zoetis Inc. is expecting Growth of 19.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zoetis Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.89 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 61.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zoetis Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.55%, where Monthly Performance is 0.86%, Quarterly performance is -13.9%, 6 Months performance is 5.22% and yearly performance percentage is 22.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.43% and Monthly Volatility of 2.71%.