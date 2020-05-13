Revenue Estimates Analysis of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALRM): BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.(NASDAQ:BDSI)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. as 125.61 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is 120.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 135.44 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 102.74 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALRM to be -15%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.49% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alarm.com Holdings, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 573.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.01%, where Monthly Performance is 17.23%, Quarterly performance is 6.29%, 6 Months performance is 9.46% and yearly performance percentage is -15.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.57% and Monthly Volatility of 4.25%.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -200%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. as 33.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. is 32.09 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 36.59 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 19.77 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BDSI to be -33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 100%. For the next 5 years, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. is expecting Growth of 171% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 385.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.57%, where Monthly Performance is 22.74%, Quarterly performance is -6.17%, 6 Months performance is -13.3% and yearly performance percentage is 2.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.03% and Monthly Volatility of 5.55%.