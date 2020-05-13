Price Target Analysis: QUALCOMM Incorporated(NASDAQ:QCOM): Zuora, Inc.(NYSE:ZUO)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.88/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.78/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for QUALCOMM Incorporated and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.71/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.65/share and a High Estimate of $0.83/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for QCOM to be -10%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 38.46%. For the next 5 years, QUALCOMM Incorporated is expecting Growth of 55.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.82% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on QUALCOMM Incorporated, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.89 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 90.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, QUALCOMM Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.34%, where Monthly Performance is 12.43%, Quarterly performance is -9.16%, 6 Months performance is -10.56% and yearly performance percentage is -6.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.36% and Monthly Volatility of 3.10%.

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) will report its next earnings on Jun 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zuora, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zuora, Inc. as 71.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zuora, Inc. is 70.95 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 72 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 64.15 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZUO to be 9.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.11%. For the next 5 years, Zuora, Inc. is expecting Growth of 87.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zuora, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -24.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -49.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -49.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zuora, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.93%, where Monthly Performance is 26.43%, Quarterly performance is -27.21%, 6 Months performance is -19.65% and yearly performance percentage is -48.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.90% and Monthly Volatility of 6.66%.