Investors Catching Stocks Mack-Cali Realty Corporation(NYSE:CLI): Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.53/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -481.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.26/share and a High Estimate of $-0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation as 103.79 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is 83.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 124.18 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 141.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLI to be -20%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -18.42%. For the next 5 years, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is expecting Growth of -18.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -21.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.13%, where Monthly Performance is -16%, Quarterly performance is -34.85%, 6 Months performance is -35.18% and yearly performance percentage is -37.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.14% and Monthly Volatility of 4.59%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.44/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.59/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.71/share and a High Estimate of $-0.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. as 250.28 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. is 215.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 352.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 670.59 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PTEN to be -247.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -144.44%. For the next 5 years, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. is expecting Growth of -13.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -122.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -18.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -29.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -9.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.96%, where Monthly Performance is 45.92%, Quarterly performance is -54.48%, 6 Months performance is -62.84% and yearly performance percentage is -71.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -67.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.34% and Monthly Volatility of 15.19%.