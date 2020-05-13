Investors Catching Stocks Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.(NASDAQ:ACHC): Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:HALO)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.51/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.32/share and a High Estimate of $0.41/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. as 793.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. is 774.44 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 802 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 759.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ACHC to be -49.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. is expecting Growth of 27.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.24% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.77 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 23.68%, where Monthly Performance is 16.09%, Quarterly performance is -19.83%, 6 Months performance is -12.2% and yearly performance percentage is -17.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.99% and Monthly Volatility of 7.17%.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) will report its next earnings on May 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. as 42.96 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is 24.32 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 57.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 56.95 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HALO to be -200%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 260%. For the next 5 years, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 118.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 230% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -16.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -33.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.07%, where Monthly Performance is 38.04%, Quarterly performance is 24.22%, 6 Months performance is 48.22% and yearly performance percentage is 53.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 39.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.16% and Monthly Volatility of 4.77%.