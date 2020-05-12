What are analysts Suggestions on Big Lots, Inc.(NYSE:BIG): Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima(NYSE:LOMA)

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Big Lots, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.5/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BIG to be -62%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -49.06%. For the next 5 years, Big Lots, Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.4% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -21.8% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Big Lots, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.28 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 33.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Big Lots, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.13%, where Monthly Performance is 35%, Quarterly performance is -3.99%, 6 Months performance is 19.69% and yearly performance percentage is -27.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.35% and Monthly Volatility of 5.89%.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) will report its next earnings on Mar 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 43.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima as 122.44 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima is 122.44 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 122.44 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 121.24 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 392.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.38 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.63%, where Monthly Performance is 4.92%, Quarterly performance is -45.22%, 6 Months performance is -33.79% and yearly performance percentage is -62.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.31% and Monthly Volatility of 7.50%.