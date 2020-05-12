Revenue Estimates Analysis of National Fuel Gas Company(NYSE:NFG): Vera Bradley, Inc.(NASDAQ:VRA)

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.97/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.97/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for National Fuel Gas Company and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.44/share and a High Estimate of $0.71/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NFG to be -22.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -27.78%. For the next 5 years, National Fuel Gas Company is expecting Growth of 8.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on National Fuel Gas Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 855.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 39.89 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, National Fuel Gas Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.58%, where Monthly Performance is 6.84%, Quarterly performance is -0.95%, 6 Months performance is -10.01% and yearly performance percentage is -26.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.50% and Monthly Volatility of 3.98%.

Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) will report its next earnings on Jun 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -19.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vera Bradley, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.24/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vera Bradley, Inc. as 109.96 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vera Bradley, Inc. is 93 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 119 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 91 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VRA to be -214.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -72%. For the next 5 years, Vera Bradley, Inc. is expecting Growth of 36.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -30.49% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vera Bradley, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 308.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vera Bradley, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.8%, where Monthly Performance is -10.59%, Quarterly performance is -50.73%, 6 Months performance is -59.71% and yearly performance percentage is -59.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -59.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.92% and Monthly Volatility of 9.57%.