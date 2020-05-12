Price Target Analysis of NCR Corporation(NYSE:NCR): Trimble Inc.(NASDAQ:TRMB)

NCR Corporation (NCR) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NCR Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.66/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NCR Corporation as 1.46 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NCR Corporation is 1.28 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.72 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.71 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NCR to be -76.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -60.27%. For the next 5 years, NCR Corporation is expecting Growth of 37.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -40.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NCR Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.34 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 52.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NCR Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.48%, where Monthly Performance is -7.54%, Quarterly performance is -45.94%, 6 Months performance is -38.34% and yearly performance percentage is -40.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.82% and Monthly Volatility of 6.90%.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Trimble Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Trimble Inc. as 779.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Trimble Inc. is 744.88 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 800.44 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 804.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRMB to be -30.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.67%. For the next 5 years, Trimble Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.08% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Trimble Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Trimble Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.57%, where Monthly Performance is 7.69%, Quarterly performance is -15.33%, 6 Months performance is -9.11% and yearly performance percentage is -11.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.77% and Monthly Volatility of 4.80%.