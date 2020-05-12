Analysts showing optimistic trends for WisdomTree Investments, Inc.(NASDAQ:WETF): Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NYSE:AMRX)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) will report its next earnings on May 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 40%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. as 54.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. is 52.24 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 57.38 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 66.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WETF to be -40%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -33.33%. For the next 5 years, WisdomTree Investments, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -27.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on WisdomTree Investments, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.52 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, WisdomTree Investments, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.16%, where Monthly Performance is 6.25%, Quarterly performance is -32.23%, 6 Months performance is -44.18% and yearly performance percentage is -57.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.42% and Monthly Volatility of 8.36%.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) will report its next earnings on May 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 444.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 429.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 466.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 438.76 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMRX to be -42.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 22.22%. For the next 5 years, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 27.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 40% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 6.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -104.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -14.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 34.51%, where Monthly Performance is 37.35%, Quarterly performance is -10.24%, 6 Months performance is 72.08% and yearly performance percentage is -56.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.83% and Monthly Volatility of 8.58%.