What are analysts Suggestions on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation(NYSE:WAB): TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation(NASDAQ:AMTD)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) will report its next earnings on May 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.97/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.79/share and a High Estimate of $1.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation as 2.03 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is 1.85 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.14 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.64 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WAB to be -19.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -15.53%. For the next 5 years, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is expecting Growth of 15.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.35%, where Monthly Performance is 9.12%, Quarterly performance is -25.97%, 6 Months performance is -26.44% and yearly performance percentage is -19.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.21% and Monthly Volatility of 4.52%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.86/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.87/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.63/share and a High Estimate of $0.83/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMTD to be -32.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -42.86%. For the next 5 years, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is expecting Growth of -26.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -30.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.75 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.26%, where Monthly Performance is 0.72%, Quarterly performance is -23.16%, 6 Months performance is -4.87% and yearly performance percentage is -29.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.21% and Monthly Volatility of 3.74%.