what are Analysts report about CarMax Inc(NYSE:KMX): Seabridge Gold, Inc.(NYSE:SA)

CarMax Inc (KMX) will report its next earnings on Apr 02 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CarMax Inc and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.31/share and a High Estimate of $1.09/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KMX to be -101.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -67.86%. For the next 5 years, CarMax Inc is expecting Growth of 96.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -51.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CarMax Inc, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.4 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CarMax Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.91%, where Monthly Performance is 21.31%, Quarterly performance is -20.36%, 6 Months performance is -18.65% and yearly performance percentage is -2.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.21% and Monthly Volatility of 4.84%.

Seabridge Gold, Inc. (SA) will report its next earnings on Apr 08 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Seabridge Gold, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.04/share and a High Estimate of $-0.04/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SA to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -150%. For the next 5 years, Seabridge Gold, Inc. is expecting Growth of 84.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Seabridge Gold, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 776.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Seabridge Gold, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.75%, where Monthly Performance is 53.28%, Quarterly performance is 11.37%, 6 Months performance is 16.47% and yearly performance percentage is 27.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.66% and Monthly Volatility of 6.45%.