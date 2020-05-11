Price Target Analysis of Cytokinetics, Incorporated(NASDAQ:CYTK): Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:CLDX)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cytokinetics, Incorporated and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.55/share and a High Estimate of $-0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cytokinetics, Incorporated as 5.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cytokinetics, Incorporated is 4.83 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 8.46 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CYTK to be 3.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16%. For the next 5 years, Cytokinetics, Incorporated is expecting Growth of -6.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.95% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cytokinetics, Incorporated, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 936.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -55.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -83.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cytokinetics, Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.73%, where Monthly Performance is 23.47%, Quarterly performance is 8.06%, 6 Months performance is 45.41% and yearly performance percentage is 74.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 48.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.52% and Monthly Volatility of 6.35%.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) will report its next earnings on Apr 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.9/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.26/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.71/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.72/share and a High Estimate of $-0.7/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. as 990 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. is 700 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.28 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.43 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLDX to be 14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4%. For the next 5 years, Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of -3.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.2% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 474.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -36.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -47.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -58.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.53%, where Monthly Performance is 31.77%, Quarterly performance is 3.25%, 6 Months performance is -10% and yearly performance percentage is -32.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.53% and Monthly Volatility of 8.74%.