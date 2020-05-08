What are analysts Suggestions on R1 RCM Inc.(NASDAQ:RCM): Asure Software Inc(NASDAQ:ASUR)

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -75%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for R1 RCM Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for R1 RCM Inc. as 318.76 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for R1 RCM Inc. is 312.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 325.56 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 266.37 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RCM to be 144.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 300%. For the next 5 years, R1 RCM Inc. is expecting Growth of 186.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 425% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on R1 RCM Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -103.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, R1 RCM Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.75%, where Monthly Performance is 5.43%, Quarterly performance is -27.27%, 6 Months performance is -17.22% and yearly performance percentage is -11.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.48% and Monthly Volatility of 5.79%.

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -433.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Asure Software Inc and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Asure Software Inc as 18.35 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Asure Software Inc is 17.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.75 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 25.71 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ASUR to be -27.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -75%. For the next 5 years, Asure Software Inc is expecting Growth of 46.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -18.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Asure Software Inc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 111.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.72.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -16.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Asure Software Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.41%, where Monthly Performance is 12.9%, Quarterly performance is -29.17%, 6 Months performance is -33.89% and yearly performance percentage is -14.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.96% and Monthly Volatility of 6.84%.