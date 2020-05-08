what are Analysts report about Uranium Energy Corp.(NYSE:UEC): FireEye, Inc.(NASDAQ:FEYE)

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Uranium Energy Corp. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Uranium Energy Corp., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -18.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -24.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Uranium Energy Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.64%, where Monthly Performance is 79.36%, Quarterly performance is 34.21%, 6 Months performance is 12.87% and yearly performance percentage is -20.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 24.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.65% and Monthly Volatility of 10.46%.

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FireEye, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FireEye, Inc. as 217.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FireEye, Inc. is 212.55 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 230.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 217.61 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FEYE to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 50%. For the next 5 years, FireEye, Inc. is expecting Growth of 178.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 60% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FireEye, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 58.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -37.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -12.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FireEye, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.82%, where Monthly Performance is 20.83%, Quarterly performance is -23.91%, 6 Months performance is -27.84% and yearly performance percentage is -24.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.50% and Monthly Volatility of 5.18%.