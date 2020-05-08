Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Lockheed Martin Corporation(NYSE:LMT): Webster Financial Corporation(NYSE:WBS)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $6.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $5.8/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.28/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lockheed Martin Corporation and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $5.72/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $5.38/share and a High Estimate of $5.95/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LMT to be 14.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.19%. For the next 5 years, Lockheed Martin Corporation is expecting Growth of 11.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lockheed Martin Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 187.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 47.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lockheed Martin Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.22%, where Monthly Performance is 5.98%, Quarterly performance is -14.22%, 6 Months performance is 0.78% and yearly performance percentage is 12.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.48% and Monthly Volatility of 2.99%.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -29.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Webster Financial Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Webster Financial Corporation as 233.13 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Webster Financial Corporation is 227.11 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 246.26 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 241.79 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WBS to be -49.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -39.6%. For the next 5 years, Webster Financial Corporation is expecting Growth of 35.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -47.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Webster Financial Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.01.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Webster Financial Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.71%, where Monthly Performance is 5.07%, Quarterly performance is -48.64%, 6 Months performance is -48.9% and yearly performance percentage is -52.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -53.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.32% and Monthly Volatility of 6.55%.