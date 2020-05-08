Analysts showing optimistic trends for DSW Inc.(NYSE:DSW): NantKwest, Inc.(NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc. (NK) will report its next earnings on Mar 25. The company reported the earnings of $-0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NantKwest, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.17/share and a High Estimate of $-0.17/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NK to be 22.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, NantKwest, Inc. is expecting Growth of -44.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NantKwest, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 906.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -38.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -45.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NantKwest, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.69%, where Monthly Performance is 47.37%, Quarterly performance is -34.58%, 6 Months performance is 278.38% and yearly performance percentage is 258.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.36% and Monthly Volatility of 11.58%.