What do Analysts Say about Oil States International, Inc.(NYSE:OIS): Capstone Turbine Corporation(NASDAQ:CPST)

Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Oil States International, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.43/share and a High Estimate of $-0.14/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OIS to be -214.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -400%. For the next 5 years, Oil States International, Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -104.84% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Oil States International, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -35.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -51.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -14.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Oil States International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.96%, where Monthly Performance is 33.19%, Quarterly performance is -73.86%, 6 Months performance is -81.02% and yearly performance percentage is -83.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -81.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 17.45% and Monthly Volatility of 16.07%.

Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -25.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Capstone Turbine Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.65/share and a High Estimate of $-0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Capstone Turbine Corporation as 13.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Capstone Turbine Corporation is 11.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 17.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 22.02 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CPST to be 1.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 71.25%. For the next 5 years, Capstone Turbine Corporation is expecting Growth of 57.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Capstone Turbine Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 171.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -23.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -97.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -29.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Capstone Turbine Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 18.36%, where Monthly Performance is 107.63%, Quarterly performance is -11.23%, 6 Months performance is -9.59% and yearly performance percentage is -71.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.55% and Monthly Volatility of 13.07%.