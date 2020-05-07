What do Analysts Say about Five Star Senior Living Inc.(NASDAQ:FVE): Waste Connections, Inc.(NYSE:WCN)

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-4.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-3.94/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1094.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Five Star Senior Living Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Five Star Senior Living Inc. as 352.87 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Five Star Senior Living Inc. is 342.22 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 342.22 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 348.29 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Five Star Senior Living Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.33 and Average Volume (3 months) is 127.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -18.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -15.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Five Star Senior Living Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.72%, where Monthly Performance is 12%, Quarterly performance is -33.19%, 6 Months performance is -41.41% and yearly performance percentage is -48.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.21% and Monthly Volatility of 7.80%.

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.69/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Waste Connections, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.63/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.52/share and a High Estimate of $0.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. as 1.33 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Waste Connections, Inc. is 1.2 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.37 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.24 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WCN to be 1.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -18.84%. For the next 5 years, Waste Connections, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Waste Connections, Inc., where 8 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 2 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 40.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Waste Connections, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.93%, where Monthly Performance is 9.35%, Quarterly performance is -13.45%, 6 Months performance is -4.09% and yearly performance percentage is -5.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.31% and Monthly Volatility of 2.85%.