What are analysts Suggestions on Synopsys, Inc.(NASDAQ:SNPS): TransGlobe Energy Corporation(NASDAQ:TGA)

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $1.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.92/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Synopsys, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.98/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.95/share and a High Estimate of $1.01/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SNPS to be -14.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.34%. For the next 5 years, Synopsys, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 14.25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Synopsys, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 50.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Synopsys, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.75%, where Monthly Performance is 15.39%, Quarterly performance is 1.7%, 6 Months performance is 15.51% and yearly performance percentage is 31.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.71% and Monthly Volatility of 3.08%.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) will report its next earnings on Mar 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -220%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TransGlobe Energy Corporation and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TransGlobe Energy Corporation as 40.44 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TransGlobe Energy Corporation is 60.78 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 60.78 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 19.79 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TransGlobe Energy Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 199.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TransGlobe Energy Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.99%, where Monthly Performance is 30.12%, Quarterly performance is -58.66%, 6 Months performance is -57.32% and yearly performance percentage is -71.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -61.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 20.00% and Monthly Volatility of 16.27%.