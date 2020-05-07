What are analysts Suggestions on Hudbay Minerals Inc.(NYSE:HBM): NiSource, Inc(NYSE:NI)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) will report its next earnings on May 14 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hudbay Minerals Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. as 364.97 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is 348.59 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 390 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 253.16 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HBM to be -533.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -375%. For the next 5 years, Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expecting Growth of 100.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -189.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hudbay Minerals Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 3 analysts have given a Buy signal, 9 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hudbay Minerals Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.93%, where Monthly Performance is 26.6%, Quarterly performance is -29.59%, 6 Months performance is -39.13% and yearly performance percentage is -58.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -42.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.67% and Monthly Volatility of 6.30%.

NiSource, Inc (NI) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NiSource, Inc and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.81/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.76/share and a High Estimate of $0.88/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NiSource, Inc as 1.94 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NiSource, Inc is 1.89 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.02 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.87 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NI to be -2.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 40%. For the next 5 years, NiSource, Inc is expecting Growth of 5.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NiSource, Inc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NiSource, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.61%, where Monthly Performance is -6.64%, Quarterly performance is -23.01%, 6 Months performance is -16.07% and yearly performance percentage is -17.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.53% and Monthly Volatility of 3.67%.