What are analysts Suggestions on Bruker Corporation(NASDAQ:BRKR): G-III Apparel Group, LTD.(NASDAQ:GIII)

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bruker Corporation and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Bruker Corporation as 444.4 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Bruker Corporation is 401.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 480.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 461.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BRKR to be -21.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -63.64%. For the next 5 years, Bruker Corporation is expecting Growth of 27.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -14.01% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bruker Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 963.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bruker Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.67%, where Monthly Performance is 4.95%, Quarterly performance is -23.86%, 6 Months performance is -22.88% and yearly performance percentage is -10.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.26% and Monthly Volatility of 4.30%.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) will report its next earnings on Mar 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.67/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for G-III Apparel Group, LTD. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GIII to be -292%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -208.7%. For the next 5 years, G-III Apparel Group, LTD. is expecting Growth of 138.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -68.97% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on G-III Apparel Group, LTD., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, G-III Apparel Group, LTD. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -16.49%, where Monthly Performance is 26.45%, Quarterly performance is -68.26%, 6 Months performance is -65.6% and yearly performance percentage is -75.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -71.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.23% and Monthly Volatility of 11.49%.