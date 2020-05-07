what are Analysts report about United Community Banks, Inc.(NASDAQ:UCBI): Viper Energy Partners LP(NASDAQ:VNOM)

United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for United Community Banks, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.27/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UCBI to be -40.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -41.27%. For the next 5 years, United Community Banks, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -34.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on United Community Banks, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 538.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, United Community Banks, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -20.05%, where Monthly Performance is -5.77%, Quarterly performance is -39.87%, 6 Months performance is -43.1% and yearly performance percentage is -37.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -42.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.70% and Monthly Volatility of 6.27%.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -82.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Viper Energy Partners LP and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP as 81.08 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Viper Energy Partners LP is 72 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 102.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 69.57 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VNOM to be -525%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -223.08%. For the next 5 years, Viper Energy Partners LP is expecting Growth of 26.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -173.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Viper Energy Partners LP, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.88 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Viper Energy Partners LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.03%, where Monthly Performance is 2.45%, Quarterly performance is -66.04%, 6 Months performance is -68.53% and yearly performance percentage is -75.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -67.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.28% and Monthly Volatility of 10.98%.