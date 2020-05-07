what are Analysts report about Timken Company (The)(NYSE:TKR): NeoPhotonics Corporation(NYSE:NPTN)

Timken Company (The) (TKR) will report its next earnings on May 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Timken Company (The) and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Timken Company (The) as 712.27 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Timken Company (The) is 506 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 786.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TKR to be -75.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -42.98%. For the next 5 years, Timken Company (The) is expecting Growth of 29.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -36.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Timken Company (The), where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 811.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.72 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Timken Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.17%, where Monthly Performance is 9.96%, Quarterly performance is -36.25%, 6 Months performance is -31.52% and yearly performance percentage is -27.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.17% and Monthly Volatility of 5.48%.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 240%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NeoPhotonics Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NeoPhotonics Corporation as 98.89 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NeoPhotonics Corporation is 97.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 100.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 81.69 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NPTN to be 500%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.09%. For the next 5 years, NeoPhotonics Corporation is expecting Growth of 17.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 4700% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NeoPhotonics Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 908.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 143.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -16.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NeoPhotonics Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -16.39%, where Monthly Performance is 9.09%, Quarterly performance is 6.39%, 6 Months performance is 2.26% and yearly performance percentage is 31.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.98% and Monthly Volatility of 6.54%.