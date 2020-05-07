what are Analysts report about Encana Corporation(NYSE:ECA): Mobile TeleSystems OJSC(NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MBT) will report its next earnings on Mar 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -65.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mobile TeleSystems OJSC and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Mobile TeleSystems OJSC as 1.56 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Mobile TeleSystems OJSC is 1.55 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.56 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.8 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 121%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mobile TeleSystems OJSC currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.53%, where Monthly Performance is 5.88%, Quarterly performance is -19.56%, 6 Months performance is -4.55% and yearly performance percentage is 11.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.89% and Monthly Volatility of 2.60%.