Revenue Estimates Analysis of Zumiez Inc.(NASDAQ:ZUMZ): Deere & Company(NYSE:DE)

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) will report its next earnings on Mar 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zumiez Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.81/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zumiez Inc. as 165.35 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zumiez Inc. is 133.91 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 219.06 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 205.96 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZUMZ to be -1466.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -102.78%. For the next 5 years, Zumiez Inc. is expecting Growth of 57.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -42.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zumiez Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 434.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zumiez Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.48%, where Monthly Performance is 13.27%, Quarterly performance is -40.71%, 6 Months performance is -39.03% and yearly performance percentage is -25.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.18% and Monthly Volatility of 6.96%.

Deere & Company (DE) will report its next earnings on May 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.38/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Deere & Company and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.8/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.6/share and a High Estimate of $2.63/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DE to be -43.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -54.98%. For the next 5 years, Deere & Company is expecting Growth of 32.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -34.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Deere & Company, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 27.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Deere & Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.18%, where Monthly Performance is -7.92%, Quarterly performance is -21.51%, 6 Months performance is -26.23% and yearly performance percentage is -16.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.52% and Monthly Volatility of 3.81%.