Revenue Estimates Analysis of Progressive Corporation (The)(NYSE:PGR): Tronox Limited(NYSE:TROX)

Progressive Corporation (The) (PGR) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.91/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.39/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Progressive Corporation (The) and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.98/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.3/share and a High Estimate of $3.38/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PGR to be 10.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.68%. For the next 5 years, Progressive Corporation (The) is expecting Growth of -13.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.1% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Progressive Corporation (The), where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.34 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 30.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Progressive Corporation (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.52%, where Monthly Performance is 0.26%, Quarterly performance is -8.2%, 6 Months performance is 14.1% and yearly performance percentage is 7.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.86% and Monthly Volatility of 3.38%.

Tronox Limited (TROX) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tronox Limited and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tronox Limited as 713.67 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tronox Limited is 685 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 722.37 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 390 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TROX to be 227.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -38.46%. For the next 5 years, Tronox Limited is expecting Growth of 114.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tronox Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tronox Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.89%, where Monthly Performance is 42.36%, Quarterly performance is -23.1%, 6 Months performance is -27.78% and yearly performance percentage is -42.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.88% and Monthly Volatility of 9.03%.