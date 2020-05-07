Revenue Estimates Analysis of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.(NASDAQ:CHKP): Orchid Island Capital, Inc.(NYSE:ORC)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) will report its next earnings on Apr 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and for the current quarter 27 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.36/share and a High Estimate of $1.5/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 26 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. as 489.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is 476.42 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 501.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 488.12 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CHKP to be 3.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.47%. For the next 5 years, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is expecting Growth of 5.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.09%, where Monthly Performance is 2%, Quarterly performance is -8.54%, 6 Months performance is -5.29% and yearly performance percentage is -9.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.42% and Monthly Volatility of 2.90%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.64/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -713%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. as 17.48 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is 16.18 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.77 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 14.02 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Orchid Island Capital, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.25%, where Monthly Performance is 38.02%, Quarterly performance is -40.78%, 6 Months performance is -35.52% and yearly performance percentage is -44.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.26% and Monthly Volatility of 10.33%.