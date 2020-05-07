Price Target Analysis of Novagold Resources Inc.(NYSE:NG): Centennial Resource Development, Inc.(NASDAQ:CDEV)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NG to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Novagold Resources Inc. is expecting Growth of 0% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Novagold Resources Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -19.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Novagold Resources Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.67%, where Monthly Performance is 26.73%, Quarterly performance is 26.44%, 6 Months performance is 61.01% and yearly performance percentage is 182.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 24.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.67% and Monthly Volatility of 6.66%.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. as 198.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is 189 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 217.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 214.57 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CDEV to be -487.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2700%. For the next 5 years, Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is expecting Growth of 34.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1250% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Centennial Resource Development, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 16.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Centennial Resource Development, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -29.44%, where Monthly Performance is 130.73%, Quarterly performance is -77.14%, 6 Months performance is -80.72% and yearly performance percentage is -92.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -84.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 22.20% and Monthly Volatility of 23.33%.