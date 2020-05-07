Investors Catching Stocks DTE Energy Company(NYSE:DTE): ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.(NASDAQ:NDRA)

DTE Energy Company (DTE) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.74/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for DTE Energy Company and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.03/share and a High Estimate of $1.34/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DTE to be 8.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.62%. For the next 5 years, DTE Energy Company is expecting Growth of 8.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on DTE Energy Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, DTE Energy Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.32%, where Monthly Performance is 4.65%, Quarterly performance is -25.24%, 6 Months performance is -19.63% and yearly performance percentage is -19.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.72% and Monthly Volatility of 3.78%.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) will report its next earnings on Mar 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.91/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -313.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.46/share and a High Estimate of $-0.21/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 4.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 134.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -376.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -594.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.82%, where Monthly Performance is 3.96%, Quarterly performance is -54.97%, 6 Months performance is -35.85% and yearly performance percentage is -55.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -59.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.22% and Monthly Volatility of 15.32%.