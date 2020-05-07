Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Honda Motor Company, Ltd.(NYSE:HMC): Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:PCRX)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Honda Motor Company, Ltd. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HMC to be 500%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -116.85%. For the next 5 years, Honda Motor Company, Ltd. is expecting Growth of -25.72% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Honda Motor Company, Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.33 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.12 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Honda Motor Company, Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.35%, where Monthly Performance is 6.38%, Quarterly performance is -13.15%, 6 Months performance is -17.45% and yearly performance percentage is -17.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.51% and Monthly Volatility of 1.93%.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCRX) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 27.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 102.82 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 86 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 113.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 91.31 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PCRX to be 45.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -119.51%. For the next 5 years, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 84.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 744.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.55%, where Monthly Performance is 30.44%, Quarterly performance is -7.37%, 6 Months performance is 0.14% and yearly performance percentage is -9.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.16% and Monthly Volatility of 6.06%.