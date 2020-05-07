Comprehensive Stock Analysis of AECOM(NYSE:ACM): Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTNP)

AECOM (ACM) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.67/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -31.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AECOM and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.39/share and a High Estimate of $0.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AECOM as 3.29 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AECOM is 3.05 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.45 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.92 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ACM to be -36.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -30.38%. For the next 5 years, AECOM is expecting Growth of 19.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -30.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AECOM, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AECOM currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.93%, where Monthly Performance is 25.33%, Quarterly performance is -25.54%, 6 Months performance is -14.85% and yearly performance percentage is 7.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.81% and Monthly Volatility of 4.59%.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) will report its next earnings on Mar 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 820 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 820 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 820 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.1 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -199.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -307.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.13%, where Monthly Performance is 26.43%, Quarterly performance is 13.04%, 6 Months performance is 67.35% and yearly performance percentage is -82.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 47.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.41% and Monthly Volatility of 9.40%.