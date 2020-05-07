Analysts showing optimistic trends for L3 Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:LLL): Centene Corporation(NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corporation (CNC) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.86/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.99/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -13.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Centene Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.35/share and a High Estimate of $2.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Centene Corporation as 27.62 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Centene Corporation is 26.83 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 28.32 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 18.01 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CNC to be 34.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.96%. For the next 5 years, Centene Corporation is expecting Growth of 20.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.24% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Centene Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Centene Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.01%, where Monthly Performance is 8.95%, Quarterly performance is -0.86%, 6 Months performance is 26.67% and yearly performance percentage is 17.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.28% and Monthly Volatility of 4.70%.