Analysts showing optimistic trends for Kennametal Inc.(NYSE:KMT): Iron Mountain Incorporated(NYSE:IRM)

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -15%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kennametal Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KMT to be -84.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -58.82%. For the next 5 years, Kennametal Inc. is expecting Growth of 46.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -73.51% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kennametal Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.64 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kennametal Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.73%, where Monthly Performance is 6.15%, Quarterly performance is -24.76%, 6 Months performance is -32.42% and yearly performance percentage is -39.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -36.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.42% and Monthly Volatility of 5.71%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Iron Mountain Incorporated and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Iron Mountain Incorporated as 1.08 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Iron Mountain Incorporated is 1.07 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.09 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.05 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IRM to be -6.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.41%. For the next 5 years, Iron Mountain Incorporated is expecting Growth of 14.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Iron Mountain Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.6 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.54.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Iron Mountain Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.14%, where Monthly Performance is -5.96%, Quarterly performance is -31.39%, 6 Months performance is -36.22% and yearly performance percentage is -28.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.08% and Monthly Volatility of 4.60%.