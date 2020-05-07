Analysts showing optimistic trends for Darden Restaurants, Inc.(NYSE:DRI): ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.(NYSE:ZTO)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) will report its next earnings on Mar 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.9/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Darden Restaurants, Inc. and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.93/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-4.07/share and a High Estimate of $-1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 24 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. as 1.14 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Darden Restaurants, Inc. is 500 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.42 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.23 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DRI to be -216.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -142.03%. For the next 5 years, Darden Restaurants, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -60.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Darden Restaurants, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Darden Restaurants, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.79%, where Monthly Performance is 30.17%, Quarterly performance is -41.94%, 6 Months performance is -38.52% and yearly performance percentage is -42.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.03% and Monthly Volatility of 6.88%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) will report its next earnings on May 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. as 644.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is 579.95 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 811.76 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 664.61 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZTO to be 50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8%. For the next 5 years, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expecting Growth of 28.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.17%, where Monthly Performance is 5.32%, Quarterly performance is 28.23%, 6 Months performance is 30.17% and yearly performance percentage is 55.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 25.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.67% and Monthly Volatility of 3.36%.