What are analysts Suggestions on GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:GCAP): PACCAR Inc.(NASDAQ:PCAR)

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.58/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 309.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. as 74.17 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. is 61.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 82.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 75.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GCAP to be 230%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 257.14%. For the next 5 years, GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of -83.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 374.74% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 905.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.43 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -12.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.07%, where Monthly Performance is 17.21%, Quarterly performance is 82.77%, 6 Months performance is 51.52% and yearly performance percentage is 25.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 63.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.93% and Monthly Volatility of 2.96%.

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -14.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PACCAR Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PACCAR Inc. as 2.79 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PACCAR Inc. is 1.81 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.49 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.27 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PCAR to be -68%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -56%. For the next 5 years, PACCAR Inc. is expecting Growth of 47.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -52.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PACCAR Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PACCAR Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.59%, where Monthly Performance is 10.47%, Quarterly performance is -10.66%, 6 Months performance is -10.3% and yearly performance percentage is 0.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.09% and Monthly Volatility of 3.02%.