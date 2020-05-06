What are Analysts report about Enel Chile S.A.(NYSE:ENIC): Alamos Gold Inc.(NYSE:AGI)

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $62/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $42.92/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $19.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 44.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Enel Chile S.A. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Enel Chile S.A. as 688.32 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Enel Chile S.A. is 625 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 659.66 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 679.51 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 947.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Enel Chile S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.34%, where Monthly Performance is 6.52%, Quarterly performance is -23.58%, 6 Months performance is -10.9% and yearly performance percentage is -22.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.76% and Monthly Volatility of 5.35%.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alamos Gold Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. as 147.86 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. is 129 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 155.66 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 132.2 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alamos Gold Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 50.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 38.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alamos Gold Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.03%, where Monthly Performance is 50.89%, Quarterly performance is 40.2%, 6 Months performance is 56.15% and yearly performance percentage is 91.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 41.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.90% and Monthly Volatility of 7.53%.