what are Analysts report about AmeriGas Partners, L.P.(NYSE:APU): Abraxas Petroleum Corporation(NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation as 32.3 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is 29.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 34.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 36 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 37.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.88%, where Monthly Performance is 92.08%, Quarterly performance is 4.43%, 6 Months performance is -21.49% and yearly performance percentage is -81.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.30% and Monthly Volatility of 24.37%.