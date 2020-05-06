Revenue Estimates Analysis of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:NTLA): Huntington Bancshares Incorporated(NASDAQ:HBAN)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.87/share and a High Estimate of $0.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. as 18.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is 1.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 55 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.6 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NTLA to be 20.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -21.43%. For the next 5 years, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of -19.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 760 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -28.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -36.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.07%, where Monthly Performance is 15.26%, Quarterly performance is 0.58%, 6 Months performance is 1.62% and yearly performance percentage is -20.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.53% and Monthly Volatility of 7.12%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -82.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated as 1.12 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is 1.09 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.16 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.18 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HBAN to be -72.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -52.94%. For the next 5 years, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is expecting Growth of 84.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -60.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 14.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.41%, where Monthly Performance is 21.23%, Quarterly performance is -40.3%, 6 Months performance is -42.26% and yearly performance percentage is -40.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -45.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.31% and Monthly Volatility of 6.66%.