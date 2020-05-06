Revenue Estimates Analysis of Applied Materials, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMAT): JD.com, Inc.(NASDAQ:JD)

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) will report its next earnings on May 14 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.98/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.93/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Applied Materials, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.95/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.5/share and a High Estimate of $1.11/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMAT to be 31.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 36.49%. For the next 5 years, Applied Materials, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 23.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Applied Materials, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 34.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Applied Materials, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.11%, where Monthly Performance is 15.54%, Quarterly performance is -22.47%, 6 Months performance is -11.92% and yearly performance percentage is 13.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.35% and Monthly Volatility of 4.55%.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) will report its next earnings on May 15 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for JD.com, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.34/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 21 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for JD.com, Inc. as 19.29 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for JD.com, Inc. is 18.81 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 20.25 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 17.59 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JD to be -100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -48.48%. For the next 5 years, JD.com, Inc. is expecting Growth of 105.72% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -20.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on JD.com, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 17.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, JD.com, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.06%, where Monthly Performance is 8.1%, Quarterly performance is 6.86%, 6 Months performance is 36.93% and yearly performance percentage is 50.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.56% and Monthly Volatility of 4.16%.