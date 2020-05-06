Research Report for Penn Virginia Corporation(NASDAQ:PVAC): Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:AERI)

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.92/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.83/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 43.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Penn Virginia Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.17/share and a High Estimate of $1.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Penn Virginia Corporation as 102.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Penn Virginia Corporation is 95.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 108.66 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 105.23 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PVAC to be -38.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -26.02%. For the next 5 years, Penn Virginia Corporation is expecting Growth of -112.87% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -37.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Penn Virginia Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 902.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Penn Virginia Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 29.82%, where Monthly Performance is 90.2%, Quarterly performance is -71.29%, 6 Months performance is -77.71% and yearly performance percentage is -86.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -81.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 28.37% and Monthly Volatility of 20.52%.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.96/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.77/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -24.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.96/share and a High Estimate of $-0.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 20.06 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 18 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 22.84 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 13.45 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AERI to be 3.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.75%. For the next 5 years, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 30.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 19.12% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -55.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -110.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -52.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.32%, where Monthly Performance is 31.22%, Quarterly performance is -22.1%, 6 Months performance is -34.36% and yearly performance percentage is -60.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.67% and Monthly Volatility of 7.80%.